Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $249.10 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005692 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.10 million and $19.84 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,812,079 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

