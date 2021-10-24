Deborah Borg Sells 400 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

