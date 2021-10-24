DecentBet Price Hits $0.0022 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $405,804.66 and $77.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

