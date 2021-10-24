Decentraland 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.85 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $60.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,025,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,945,391 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

