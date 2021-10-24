DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,069.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $2,069.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020375 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,582,923 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

