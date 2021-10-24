DEEPSPACE Trading Up 263.8% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $293,103.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 263.8% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.96 or 0.99766099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.54 or 0.06621773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,635,525 coins and its circulating supply is 52,224,502 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

