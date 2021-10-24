Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

