Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $24.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 529,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

