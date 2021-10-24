DePay Market Capitalization Hits $4.10 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $40,913.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

