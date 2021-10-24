Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Tops $17.09 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $983,497.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.10 or 1.00188001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.06633367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021634 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.