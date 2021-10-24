Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.