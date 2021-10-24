Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 55,468 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,728. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

