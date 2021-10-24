Deutsche Bank AG Buys 10,545 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,050.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,733,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

