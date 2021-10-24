Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $229.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

