Deutsche Bank AG Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Resources Connection worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

