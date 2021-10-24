Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lydall were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 49.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 37.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL opened at $62.09 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.