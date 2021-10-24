Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,365 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.