Deutsche Bank AG Takes $627,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI opened at $10.29 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

