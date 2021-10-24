Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 36,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,243,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

