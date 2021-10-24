Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of DGX opened at $146.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

