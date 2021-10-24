Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $156.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

