Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $326.54 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average of $279.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,250 shares of company stock worth $135,238,655 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Moderna by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.