Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $326.54 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average of $279.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,250 shares of company stock worth $135,238,655 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Moderna by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
