Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $153.04 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $171.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

