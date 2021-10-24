Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $20.61 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

