Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR:LHA opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.40 ($6.35) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

