Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.95.

DVN stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

