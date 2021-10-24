dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $21.14 million and $501,551.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,046 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

