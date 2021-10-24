DigitalBits One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $447.55 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.27 or 0.00336347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

