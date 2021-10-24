Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.79 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of Chase worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $100.08 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $945.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $332,550. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.