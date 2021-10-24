Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $29.93 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 988,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $192,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $218,000.

OGN opened at $35.66 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

