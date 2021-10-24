Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $29,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.