Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.06 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock valued at $33,248,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

