Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

