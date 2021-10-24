Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,386 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of QuinStreet worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST opened at $14.83 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

