Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 138,805 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sasol by 694.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

