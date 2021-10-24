Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.69% of TriState Capital worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

