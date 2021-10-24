Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $4.11 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $34.41 billion and $4.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00310089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,827,955,812 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.