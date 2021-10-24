Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DGICA stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $465.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

