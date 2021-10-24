Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE:DOV opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

