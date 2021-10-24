Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.06.

D.UN stock opened at C$23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$16.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

