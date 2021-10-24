DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.00 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

