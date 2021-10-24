e-Money Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $492,921.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00069996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00102268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.20 or 1.00174612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.69 or 0.06632458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00021838 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

