Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

