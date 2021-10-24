easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

