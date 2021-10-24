easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

