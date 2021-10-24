eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,319,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 389,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.30% of eBay worth $2,058,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.41.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

