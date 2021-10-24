eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 47000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

