eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $80.59 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.