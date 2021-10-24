Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 131,512 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Square worth $143,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $253.06. 7,644,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,938. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

