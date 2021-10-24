Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 131,512 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Square worth $143,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Square stock traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $253.06. 7,644,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,938. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
