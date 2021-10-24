Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $104.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

AMZN stock traded down $99.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,335.55. 3,133,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

