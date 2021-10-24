Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $124.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,395 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $124,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $90,517,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 668,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,994. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.